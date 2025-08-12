Boston Celebrates 42 Years Of New Edition With Street Renaming, Block Party

The five boys who went on to become one of the greatest R&B groups of our time, New Edition, will be celebrated and acknowledged in their hometown of Boston on Aug. 30.

The city of Boston has announced that in celebration of the group that consists of Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Mike Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ricky Bell (Johnny Gill is also a member, but isn’t from Boston and joined the group after Brown left for a solo career in 1988), on the group’s 42nd anniversary, will have a street renaming ceremony in the Roxbury community where they grew up.

The street on the corner of Ambrose & Albany Streets will be renamed “New Edition Way.”

Ricky Bell, lead singer of the New Edition offshoot group, Bell, Biv, DeVoe, announced it on his social media account.

“I am truly grateful for the privilege of being made a permanent fixture in our city that has played such a significant role in shaping our lives and careers,” said Bell in a written statement. “It brings me immense joy to think that future generations of my family, friends, and #NE4Lifers from all over the world will be able to walk and drive down New Edition Way. This honor is mind-blowing in the most awesome way. 02119 IS and WILL always be my home.”

Congratulations to @NewEdition on this prestigious honor!! 🎉🎊🏆👑

We are so humble and equally excited to receive this incredible honor that is given to us by our home City of Boston. So come celebrate with us! pic.twitter.com/EyddTBl7Ft — New Edition Live (@NewEditionLive) August 11, 2025

“Boston is where it all began for us. This honor means the world to me,” said Brown, the most successful solo artist of the group.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that there will be a series of events honoring the platinum group, which started in Roxbury in 1978. A community block party is also planned for Aug. 30 as the day will be christened “New Edition Day” in the City of Boston. The street-naming ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Ambrose & Albany Streets. The block party starts at 11:00 a.m. at the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club, 2 Dearborn St, Roxbury, Mass.

“It is an honor to welcome home Roxbury natives New Edition to celebrate their global impact, from our communities here in Boston to the music industry worldwide,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thank you to all of our City teams for their work in putting on this vibrant series of events that will bring community members together in recognition of our local, homegrown group. This is a unique opportunity to bring Boston’s neighborhoods together in a celebration of culture, pride and community, and I encourage every community member to join us to celebrate New Edition’s tremendous impact.”

