New Edition’s Ricky Bell Welcoming First Child With Wife After 20 Years Of Marriage

New Edition’s Ricky Bell is finally welcoming his first child with his wife of 20 years, Amy Correa Bell.

The Bell Biv DeVoe singer took to Instagram on April 2 to share the exciting pregnancy news, telling fans they can now make a “Reservation for 3.” The post shared images of Ricky, 57, and Amy, 42, posing together for their 1950s-themed maternity reveal photoshoot, celebrating a night on the town.

Amy also shared the news on her page with a post captioned, “Past, present and the future.” She received an outpouring of love from many of their famous friends, including singer Johnny Gill, DJ D-Nice, Shamari Devoe (who’s married to Ricky’s groupmate Ronny Devoe), and actress Meagan Good, who wrote, “This literally just made me cry. Love all three of you 🙏🏾🥹🤎.”

The pregnancy reveal comes years in the making. Ricky and Amy tied the knot on Sept. 18, 2004, in a unique double wedding with Ralph Tresvant, Ricky’s friend and New Edition bandmate. In 2018, they explained why they had yet to welcome any children.

“This guy is’ on tour year-round,” Amy told VladTV at the time.

“And it just hasn’t happened for whatever reason, but we’re actually going to plan it at the end of this tour,” Ricky added.

The “Mr. Telephone Man” singer noted how the couple was set to renew their vows after 15 years of marriage. “And hopefully, she’ll be walking down the aisle pregnant,” he said.

After seven years, the longtime couple is finally expecting their first bundle of joy. Amy has shared the secret to marital success with the veteran boy bander.

“Don’t give up when the sh-t hits the fan because that’s what most people do,” Amy told Essence. “It’s like they get hurt, and they can’t overcome it. They’re just so hurt that they’re responding out of their hurt, but you have to look beyond the hurt and actually see why are you with this person…what’s your purpose together?”

