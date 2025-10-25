New Edition Announces 2026 ‘New Edition Way Tour’ With Boyz II Men And Toni Braxton

The Black Promoters Collective has recently announced that ’80s boy group, New Edition, is headlining a new tour with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton joining them on the road.

The New Edition Way Tour, coming less than two months after the popular R&B group was celebrated in their hometown of Boston with a street renamed “New Edition Way,” will head to Oakland in January 2026.

Collectively, the members of New Edition have amassed multiple #1 singles, American Music Awards, and Soul Train Awards, and have sold over 50 million albums—solidifying their position as one of the most influential groups in music history.

All members of New Edition Way will be on the tour–Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED! 🚨 The New Edition Way Tour 2026 with New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton is coming to a city near you!

🎟️ Presale: Thursday, Oct 30 at 10AM (Code: BPC)

🎫 Public On Sale: Friday, Oct 31 at 10AM

🎫 Public On Sale: Friday, Oct 31 at 10AM

Get your tickets early!

The tour will land in 30 cities across the country, starting Jan. 29, 2026, with the first performance taking place at the Oakland Arena in California, rolling through New Edition’s hometown of Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York, before ending in Houston on April 4, 2026, at the Toyota Center, ABC News reports.

“New Edition and Boyz II Men. We’ve never, all these years, never shared the stage together,” Johnny Gill says.

Fans and music lovers can purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster starting on Halloween, Oct. 31, at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets can also be bought at participating venue box offices.

Presales will take place from Oct. 27 through Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Presale Schedule:

● American Express Presale: Oct. 27

● New Edition Presale (Password: WAYTOUR26): Oct. 28

● Spotify Presale (Password: NE4LIFE): Oct. 29

● BPC (Password: BPC), Boyz II Men (Password: BIIMBLVD), and Venue Presales: Oct. 30

The New Edition Way Tour brings Boyz II Men, who were discovered by N.E. member Michael Bivins, to share the stage with New Edition for the first time.

“You’re seeing artists who’ve shaped the culture come together to celebrate music that continues to stand the test of time,” says Gary Guidry, CEO of the Black Promoters Collective, in a written statement.

