New Jersey Bank Agrees to Over $13 Million Settlement for 'Redlining'

A New Jersey bank has agreed to pay over $13 million to settle claims from the U.S. Department of Justice that the bank was not supplying loans to predominantly Black and Hispanic customers.

The DOJ announced last week that it secured an agreement with Lakeland Bank to resolve allegations that the bank engaged in a pattern or practice of lending discrimination by “redlining” in some neighborhoods in the Newark metro area, based on a news release. The settlement is part of an extensive national effort by the DOJ to fight discriminatory lending practices and marks the third-largest redlining settlement in the department’s history. Redlining is banned, and it essentially includes lenders not offering credit services to individuals living in select communities and is based mainly on race, color, or national origin. Among other things, the federal court complaint alleges that all the bank’s branches were located in primarily white neighborhoods. The proposed consent order, subject to court approval in New Jersey, calls for Lakeland to take many actions. They include: “invest at least $12 million in a loan subsidy fund for residents of Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Newark area; $750,000 for advertising, outreach, and consumer education; and $400,000 for development of community partnerships to provide services that increase access to residential mortgage credit.” The bank is also called to “Open two new branches in neighborhoods of color.”

According to MSN, comments from Philip Sellinger, U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, included that the bank “engaged in redlining practices from 2015 to 2021, with none of its 40 branches in predominantly Black or Hispanic neighborhoods.” He added other banks generated about five times more mortgages in those neighborhoods than Lakeland.