Pharrell Williams Designs Beyoncé’s Custom Louis Vuitton Pieces For Detroit Leg Of Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé and her dancers were dripped in custom Louis Vuitton for the Detroit leg of the Renaissance tour courtesy of Pharrell Williams.

The “Cuff It” singer stepped out in a crystallized bodysuit emblazoned with LV’s signature Damier check on Thursday, July 27. Sketches released by Women’s Wear Daily show close-ups of Pharrell’s design for the decorated Grammy Award winner.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's @LouisVuitton costumes for last night's show in Detroit were custom designed by @Pharrell for The #RENAISSANCEWorldTour. pic.twitter.com/dFUBZmbZru — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 27, 2023

Queen Bey is the first major celebrity Pharrell has designed a custom piece for as the luxury retailer’s new menswear director. Pharrell extended his efforts to Bey’s dancers and 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who also received custom Louis Vuitton pieces.

Beyoncé in Detroit in custom Louis Vuitton with her dancers in glitch print crop tops and tights inspired by Pharrell's debut collection…pic.twitter.com/FXM653kpR9 — Snobette (@TheSnobette) July 28, 2023

Pharrell is the latest designer Beyoncé has donned pieces from as part of her Renaissance World Tour. Since launching the tour in May, the “Single Ladies” singer has worn ensembles designed by Schiaparelli, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Balmain, Coperni, Mugler, Courrèges, Givenchy, Loewe, and Rabanne, as noted by Design Scene.

The rap/fashion mogul has been heating up since debuting his inaugural LV collection last month. Pharrell tapped a pregnant Rihanna to model a leather shirt donning LV’s signature pixelated Damier pattern and showing off her baby bump.

The campaign came amid Pharrell’s first show for the Spring Summer 24 collection in Pari,s where Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and LeBron James were all in attendance. Pharrell was named the new menswear creative director at LV earlier this year.

He replaces the late Virgil Ablo,h who passed away in November 2021 at age 41 following a battle with cancer. Pharrell has high hopes for his new role that he’s likened to a dream come true.

“Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen,” Pharrell told WWD last month.

“[Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari] saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honor that every day.”

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Wore Only Black Designers For Renaissance Tour Juneteenth Performance