New Jersey Welcomes Black-Owned Cannabis Dispensary Lounge ‘Plant Base’

After a seven-year journey of persistence and dedication, Plainfield, New Jersey, is welcoming the premiere Black-owned cannabis dispensary and community hub, Plant Base.

Located in Downtown Plainfield, Plant Base operates as a cannabis dispensary, lounge, and community hub, offering co-working space, content creation facilities, cultural programming, and events. Its August 13 grand opening marked a breakthrough as one of the first hybrid dispensary-cultural spaces in New Jersey, aiming to redefine the state’s cannabis retail landscape.

This milestone marks the culmination of a five-year journey led by co-founders Prince Abidoye and Kevon Carter, alongside ownership team members Alishea Kelly, Yves Thony, and Arthur Byrd. Their collective effort reflects years of dedication, collaboration, and a shared vision to build a business rooted in purpose and community impact.

“This moment is truly a blessing and a testament to seven years of hard work,” Carter tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Prince and I have faced every obstacle imaginable, yet we stayed committed—and we’re proud to stand among the less than 2% of Black owners in this global industry.”

Over the past five years, the team has worked tirelessly to navigate complex regulations, forge strategic partnerships, and create a welcoming space that is rooted in wellness, creativity, and inclusion. Their journey was far from easy as they tackled paying rent on the property for three years while caught in licensing delays, facing predatory practices from a general contractor, dealing with setbacks from an architect group, and enduring poor communication at the municipal level that stretched the local licensing process to 25 months, even after securing their state license on June 1, 2023.

Rather than giving up, Carter and Abidoye doubled down, taking on tasks themselves, raising additional capital, and keeping their vision alive. When we last spoke with them, the founders were actively seeking investors to help realize their goal of revolutionizing the industry and becoming the first Black men to achieve this milestone independently.

From the start, they envisioned Plant Base as more than a dispensary. Today, it stands out as one of the few licensed retailers in New Jersey with a dedicated community space designed to foster wellness, education, and connection.

“Plant Base is more than just a dispensary—it’s a creative hub designed for the community,” Carter explained. “Alongside our licensed dispensary, we’ve built a fully equipped workspace and lounge that hosts ongoing events and gatherings. Many Plainfield residents have shared that there hasn’t been a true space for them to connect and hang out, and we wanted to create that home for them.”

Despite strong community backing, Plant Base faces new hurdles after the city council voted against its lounge expansion in June, dismissing it as a “cannabis bar” and questioning its community value. Supporters, however, argued the project could create jobs and stimulate the local economy.

All the while, Plant Base maintains that its vision extends far beyond consumption, positioning itself as a safe, multi-use creative hub.

“We know this is just the starting line, and there will be more hurdles ahead,” Carter said. “But by continuing to partner and collaborate with people who share our vision and values, we’re confident Plant Base will grow into something extraordinary.”

Plant Base, located at 148-58 E 2nd St, Retail Unit 101, is open daily and offers a wide range of cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and concentrates. Knowledgeable budtenders guide customers through the menu, explain strains and proper edible dosages, and share industry insights to ensure every visitor feels informed and supported.

