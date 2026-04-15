News by Mitti Hicks New Medicaid Rules Require At Least 1 Month Of Work; Some States Demanding More The changes are expected to begin on January 1, 2027.







For the millions of people who apply for or receive Medicaid, they must prove they are working, attending school, or volunteering for at least a month to either gain or retain their health insurance. President Donald Trump signed the changes to the government health program into law as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

However, as CBS News reports, some lawmakers believe the changes don’t go far enough, so they’re upping the ante.

In Indiana, for example, lawmakers are leading this charge. Governor Mike Braun signed a new bill into law on March 4 that requires applicants to prove they’ve worked or participated in work or volunteer programs for three consecutive months to be eligible for benefits. Indiana is now the first state to set the Medicaid work requirements at three months. It’s the longest period allowed under federal law.

Meanwhile, in Idaho, Republican lawmakers are also requiring a three-month requirement. Governor Brad Little signed the bill into law on April 10.

More States Consider Longer Requirements

It likely won’t end there. State lawmakers are reportedly considering similar laws, including those in Arizona, Missouri, and Kentucky. As a part of Trump’s bill, states can decide whether to require one, two, or three months of work history.

“Normally, you would not see state legislators weighing in on these decisions,” Lucy Dagneau, a senior official with the American Society’s advocacy arm, told CBS News.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that nearly 19 million adults will be affected by the new Medicaid rules, which will be enforced in 42 states and the District of Columbia. The changes are expected to begin on January 1, 2027. In general, the rules do not apply to children, people 65 years of age or older, people with disabilities, and individuals with serious health issues.

According to KFF, nearly two-thirds of adults ages 19 to 64 on Medicaid are already working.

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