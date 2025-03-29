News by Mary Spiller New Orleans Chef Demietriek Scott Indicted In COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme Chef Scott was charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, theft of government funds, and conspiracy to commit theft of government funds.







Demietriek Scott, a New Orleans chef who was once reported missing by his family, has been indicted on a federal case of wire fraud and theft charges about a reportedly fake childcare scheme alongside his co-conspirator Romney Manuel.

Scott, who’s known professionally as “Chef Scott,” was indicted on several counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, theft of government funds, and conspiracy to commit theft of government funds.

The fake childcare plot allegedly began in 2020 when a co-conspirator, Romney Manuel, began coaching Scott on how to receive COVID-19 relief aid through the Louisiana Department of Education, WDSU reports.

Manuel, as a program consultant from the LDE, engaged in sending emails back and forth with Scott. The emails contained content on how he could apply for the relief funds by setting up a fake childcare center called Nanny’s Learning and using it for the request. Manuel showed Scott how to set up an email address for the business and set up deposits with his bank for the relief funds.

Scott and Manuel received over $74,000 in COVID-19 relief funds allegedly as fake childcare providers, according to the indictment.

The pair’s scheme was unearthed after one of Manuel’s co-workers noticed an address discrepancy in March 2021, realizing that a different childcare center was using the same address as Nanny’s Learning.

Manuel and Scott were arrested in June 2021 for their crimes but posted bond and were released.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Scott went missing for a while in June 2023, and his family falsely reported that his body had been found on the side of a bridge along France Road.

After being missing for two weeks, Scott returned home. He reported that he was shocked that his family reported him as missing, as he was just taking time for himself.

Although he didn’t notify anyone that he would be going off the grid, he said he appreciated everyone being concerned for him.

Scott said at the time, “I’ve been around, I’ve been around. I essentially just needed some time for myself…Life caves in on you sometimes, and that’s just what happened. I appreciate [the concern]. I didn’t know that was a thing.”

Chef Scott was born in the Seventh Ward and owns a food truck called Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ.

