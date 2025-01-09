United Way Will Begin Dispersing Payment For Victims Of New Orleans Terror Attack

Victims of the New Year’s terror attack in New Orleans will begin receiving payments from the United Way of Southwest Louisiana, WDSU reported.

The United Way began taking donations to help those directly impacted by the Bourbon St. attack that killed 14 people and wounded 35 others. To date, the fund has raised $360k. After the fund’s expenses were vetted by the FBI, the organization was given the approval to begin distribution.

The allocation of the funds is as follows:

Up to $15,000 per family to assist with funeral and trauma-related expenses for the deceased victims

Up to $3,500 to each of the injured victims for medical and trauma-related expenses

A $10,000 grant to the New Orleans Family Justice Center to provide essential needs to impacted individuals through the FBI’s Family Assistance Center

Following the attack, the President and CEO of the United Way, Micheal Williamson, conveyed his sympathies and vowed to assist in any way possible. The organization began soliciting donations on Jan.2.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve with the victims and all those affected by the tragic attack in New Orleans,” he said. “In times like these, we must come together as a community to support one another. We stand United with our city.”

The organization has set up a resource page for victims in need of more than monetary assistance. For those in need of mental help, there is a Disaster Distress hotline, trauma recovery center for those in need of physical help, and donation relief.

The remaining funds will be used to support victims’ long-term needs to help them recover from the trauma they experienced. To request assistance from the fund, contact the FBI at 504-355-0846.

Click here to access other available resources.

