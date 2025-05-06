Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New Orleans Entrepreneur Steps Into Success With Online Shoe Business The entrepreneur used his own shopping bot to get shoppers the sneakers they want.







A New Orleans entrepreneur has found new success with his idea of an online shoe business, DSneakerXpress.

Darrick Jones began to explore his entrepreneurial dreams during the COVID-19 pandemic. He took his passion and expertise in all things sneakers to connect with a new clientele and meet the demand.

For many sneakerheads, shopping “bots” often buy out the latest drops, taking the opportunities away from consumers. Now, Jones has rigged the system back into the hands of real people. He doesn’t do it to make a profit but to help put a smile on his clients’ faces with a new pair of kicks.

“The love of it. I don’t do this for money. I love helping people get the shoes they need, or like a kid that is looking for their first pair of Jordans…I love being able to provide for them, the look on their face,” said Jones to WGNO.

His system of botting led to an expansive shoe collection, one that he uses to sustain his resale business and appease new clients. His roster even includes some celebrities, like rappers Lil Baby and Rob49.

“You ever heard of a sneaker bot where you get shoes online, and they automatically caught them. So, I bought the Jordan 5s and made like $1,500. It then started growing and growing, and boom, we are where we are at,” said Jones.

However, not just technical skills have led to his growth. Jones continues to build his network by attending sneaker conventions, leading to even more sales for the entrepreneur. He says the experience of learning from other resellers or wholesale sneaker vendors is crucial as he scales up his operations.

“I get to learn how this person gets their shoes from this particular website, or they have this particular bulk buy or wholesale plug, and then, I get to interact with other people in the same space as me,” said Jones.

Although it’s all in his love for the sneaker game, Jones also thanks his family and friends who have supported him on this journey. He encourages all business enthusiasts to just start, as all good things take time.

“Keep going, don’t ever stop. Rome wasn’t built overnight. You can post like a thousand reels or post a thousand pictures, and nobody buys. But somebody might buy a thousand, 2,000, 3,000, four. You know what I’m saying? Never give up. Never give up,” emphasized the growing entrepreneur.

His assortment of items for sale also extends to highly coveted apparel. From limited edition sneakers to designer jackets, DsneakerXpress is stepping into greatness.

RELATED CONTENT: Sneakerheads, Designers, And Collectors Brace Themselves For The Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs