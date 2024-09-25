by Stacy Jackson New Orleans Commemorates Life Of Civil Rights Activist Sybil Haydel Morial During the service, loved ones reflected on the impact Haydel Morial left on the New Orleans community as an activist and educator.







The New Orleans community and loved ones gathered on Monday to commemorate the life of the city’s first Black first lady, Sybil Haydel Morial.

The Sept. 23 memorial service, held in Xavier’s Convocation Center, celebrated the legacy of the Xavier University administrator, who was an activist, educator, and author.

According to Fox8, attendees observed a stage decorated with colossal photos of the notable Louisiana leader framed by flowers and heard reflections from her seven grandchildren. “As the oldest grandchild—the only one for 17 years—I shared a special bond with my grandmother,” said Kemah Dennis Morial. “This bond was special to me for many reasons, but mostly because I felt that she was the only person who truly understood my dual heritage, my Liberian side.”

Haydel Morial’s children also spoke during the ceremony and reflected on how the activist “brought out the best in people” as she partnered with others in the community on the “good and noble deeds over the years.” Her children described her as “petite in stature,” “mighty and strong,” a “trusted confidante,” and a “fierce” supporter.

“She found and used her voice early in life,” said Cheri Morial Ausberry.

The family informed the public of the civil rights activist’s death on Sept. 4 in an announcement by the National Urban League, an organization led by her son and former New Orleans mayor, Marc Morial.

Haydel Morial made history in New Orleans with her late husband, Ernest “Dutch” Morial, after they became the city’s first Black mayor and first lady. The public school educator studied at Xavier University, Boston University, and Tulane University. She advocated for Blacks voting and for school teachers as they fought for integration.

City officials and U.S. leaders, including New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell and former U.S. ambassador Andrew Young, also attended Monday’s service. “All of us are better because she decided to join a struggle to make the country better, racially and gender-wise,” said National Action Network president, Rev. Al Sharpton.

Haydel Morial’s life was also commemorated with messages and letters from Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

“Every student who stands a little taller because you helped them find their voice. Every New Orleanian who works for justice because they were inspired by you,” first lady Jill Biden said in a video statement.

Haydel Morial’s coffin was carried by her grandchildren and buried in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3. The funeral procession and burial were followed by a traditional second line.

Watch the full funeral service via the WDSU News YouTube channel.

