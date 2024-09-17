Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New Orleans Holds Second Line Parade To Honor Life Of Frankie Beverly The Big Easy celebrated the life of Frankie Beverly their way with a second line parade.







The people of New Orleans recently held a second-line parade to celebrate the life of veteran entertainer Frankie Beverly. The Maze singer died on Sept. 10 at the age of 77.

Thousands of people gathered in all white, a signature theme at Beverly’s concerts, to take part in the event. The ShadeRoom reposted footage featuring a cardboard cutout of Beverly enclosed in a transparent casket.

Second Line parades are a New Orleans tradition in which people follow a band and dance throughout the streets to celebrate an occasion. As Beverly’s image weaved through the streets, fans paid homage to the man who helped create hits such as “Before I Let Go.”

The event continued for hours as the street lights came on, while many continued dancing through the rain and shine. While some not from the city raised eyebrows at the celebratory mood, others flocked to the comments to explain the event’s intentions.

“For those that don’t understand…a second line is held to celebrate one’s life and legacy instead of crying,” explained one commenter. Celebrating helps to relieve the strain of grieving. This is beautiful wish I could have been there.

New Orleans native and media personality Toya Johnson also wrote in the post about how they “celebrate life” even beyond death.

“My city really different. You have to be from New Orleans to understand our culture….. We celebrate life,” explained Johnson, who also shares a daughter with fellow New Orleans figure Lil Wayne. “What a beautiful celebration. RIP to the legendary Frankie Beverly. “

She added, “You couldn’t tell us Frankie Beverly wasn’t from our city. New Orleans Love him so much.”

Beverly hailed from Philadelphia, where he originally founded his soul-funk band Maze in 1970. The group later released nine albums that went Gold, and he continued to perform his beloved music at his concerts.

His impact on Black culture and music lives on, especially in Crescent City.