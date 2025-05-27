Florida, Frederick Pierallini III, Jacksonville
by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton

May 27, 2025

3 More Prisoners Captured From New Orleans Jailbreak

Lenton Vanburen was caught in Baton Rouge, while Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were arrested in Walker County, Texas

Three fugitives who escaped from a New Orleans jail May 16 have been recaptured, bringing the number of escapees, out of 10, to eight returned to police custody.

According to social media postings by Attorney General Liz Murrill of Louisiana, two of the escaped prisoners were discovered in Texas. She also announced that a third was rearrested in Baton Rouge, leaving only two men still free after the 10 prisoners escaped from Orleans Parish Correctional Facility in what has been described as the biggest jailbreak in the state’s history.

All three men were captured May 26. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Lenton Vanburen in Baton Rouge. At the same time, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were arrested in Walker County, Texas.

Murrill stated that Vanburen was initially jailed on charges of parole violation, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

The attorney general also said that Tate was incarcerated initially on charges of burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon. He has been jailed for attempted second-degree murder. Donald was jailed on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Louisiana State Police have also announced that several people have been arrested in connection with the prison outbreak at the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility.

“For assisting Antoine Massey (still-at-large):
Diamond White, 21 years old – Principal to Aggravated Escape and Obstruction of Justice
For assisting Lenton Vanburen (captured):

Lenika Vanburen, 28-years-old – Accessory after the fact

Tyshanea Randolph, 27-years-old – Accessory after the fact

Patricia Vanburen, 18-years-old – Accessory after the fact

Angel McKay, 41-years-old – Accessory after the fact

Lenton Vanburen Sr., 48 years old – Accessory after the fact

All arrested were ultimately booked into the Plaquemines Parish jail.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the two remaining escapees to contact them.
LSP.org – Report Suspicious Activity Link
• Call the LSP Fusion Center
• Crime Stoppers GNO
• FBI Hotline
The following rewards are being offered per fugitive for information leading to their arrest:
• Crimestoppers GNO – $5,000
• ATF – $5,000
• FBI – $10,000
• Total = $20,000.

