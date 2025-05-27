3 More Prisoners Captured From New Orleans Jailbreak

Three fugitives who escaped from a New Orleans jail May 16 have been recaptured, bringing the number of escapees, out of 10, to eight returned to police custody.

According to social media postings by Attorney General Liz Murrill of Louisiana, two of the escaped prisoners were discovered in Texas. She also announced that a third was rearrested in Baton Rouge, leaving only two men still free after the 10 prisoners escaped from Orleans Parish Correctional Facility in what has been described as the biggest jailbreak in the state’s history.

All three men were captured May 26. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Lenton Vanburen in Baton Rouge. At the same time, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were arrested in Walker County, Texas.

Update: On May 26, 2025, three of the remaining fugitives were taken into custody. Lenton Vanburen was arrested in Baton Rouge by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were arrested in Walker County, Texas by the Texas Department of Public Safety. pic.twitter.com/8I3dcWGUAW — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 27, 2025

Murrill stated that Vanburen was initially jailed on charges of parole violation, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

🚨CAPTURED: Inmate Lenton Vanburen is now back in custody. He was picked up in Baton Rouge. I’m very proud of our DOJ Fugitive Apprehension Unit’s work with our partners in @BRPD and @LAStatePolice. Vanburen was originally incarcerated on charges of parole violation, possession… pic.twitter.com/M2J2LOJpn5 — Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) May 26, 2025

The attorney general also said that Tate was incarcerated initially on charges of burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon. He has been jailed for attempted second-degree murder. Donald was jailed on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

🚨UPDATE: Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were just arrested in Walker County, Texas by the Texas Department of Public Safety. – Tate was originally incarcerated on charges of burglary, possession of firearm by felon, and illegal carrying of weapon. He also has criminal history… https://t.co/wWpchLEdll — Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) May 27, 2025

Louisiana State Police have also announced that several people have been arrested in connection with the prison outbreak at the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility.

“For assisting Antoine Massey (still-at-large): Diamond White, 21 years old – Principal to Aggravated Escape and Obstruction of Justice

For assisting Lenton Vanburen (captured):