News by Kandiss Edwards History-Making New Orleans Sheriff Indicted On 30 Counts Related To 2025 Jailbreak Susan Hutson made history in 2021 when she was elected as the first female Sheriff of Orleans Parish.







Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the jailbreak of 10 inmates at the Orleans Justice Center.

The indictment, handed down April 29, alleges that Hutson and several top-ranking members of her administration engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to cover up the circumstances surrounding the escape of 10 inmates. The charges include malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit filing or maintaining false public records and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Prosecutors allege that Hutson’s office knowingly falsified shift logs to suggest that pods were being monitored at the time of the escape. However, the jail was severely understaffed and left unattended. The indictment claims that the Sheriff’s Office waited several hours to notify the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and the public about the escape.

The delay was allegedly intended to allow time for internal “cleanup” of evidence that would have pointed to administrative failure. Witness testimony suggests that high-level staff were instructed by the administration to withhold specific information from the federal monitors, NOLA reported.

New Orleans sheriff indicted after 10 inmates broke out of jail A grand jury has indicted Susan Hutson following an investigation into the dramatic escape of 10 inmates from a jail in New Orleans. According to reports, Hutson was not accused of directly helping the inmates… pic.twitter.com/phBlVjiZYI — Lifeissues11 (@lifeissues_11) April 30, 2026

Susan Hutson made history in 2021 when she was elected as the first female Sheriff of Orleans Parish, running on a platform of progressive reform and increased transparency. Her victory unseated long-time Sheriff Marlin Gusman and was seen as a mandate to change the culture of the city’s troubled jail system.

However, her tenure has been marked by persistent challenges, including severe staffing shortages, rising inmate violence, and public disputes with the City Council over budget allocations. Under Louisiana law, an indicted public official is not automatically removed from office unless they are convicted of a felony. However, the indictment has led to immediate calls for her resignation.

Hutson’s legal team has issued a vigorous denial of all charges, characterizing the indictment as “political theater” designed to undermine the progress of jail reform.

“Sheriff Hutson has worked tirelessly to fix decades of neglect,” her lead attorney stated. “We look forward to exonerating her and revealing the true motivations behind this prosecution.”

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