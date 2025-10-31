New Report: In-Office Work Carries Steep Price Tag

A new report by Owl Labs shows that workers returning to the office are spending more.

Daily costs average about $55 per day for hybrid or in-office employees, compared with about $18 for remote workers, according to the 2025 State of Hybrid Work report.

The breakdown by Owl Labs shows the average in-office daily cost at nearly $15 for commuting, $18 for lunch, $13 for coffee or breakfast, and $9 for parking—totaling $55. The figures are slightly lower than $61 in 2024; it was $51 in 2023.

Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs, said, “As companies plan 2026 budgets and RTO policies, balancing in-office expectations with cost support will be key to keeping employees engaged and loyal.”



He added that 92% of workers said the right incentives could convince them to return; one-third cited commuting or parking coverage, and another third listed free food and drinks.

The shift to increased office presence is being rolled out by major tech firms, including Amazon, Dell, Apple, Google, IBM, and Meta, many of which require employees to be on-site three to five days per week.

Labor economists say the hidden costs of commuting and in-office attendance can chip away at take-home pay and dampen worker morale.

Linda Chen, a retail and employment economist at the University of Texas, told Fast Company, “Even a long-standing brand can be vulnerable when costs rise and workers migrate out of cities or remote work becomes an expectation that companies can no longer ignore.”

As firms continue to implement return-to-office mandates for 2026, the financial impact of commuting and in-office costs may become a major factor in recruitment and retention. For workers, the message is clear: returning to the workspace now comes with a price tag—one many may be unwilling or unable to pay.

