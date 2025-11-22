Will Your Benefits Disappear? Understanding The New SNAP Rules Set To Shrink Recipient Count

As federal SNAP benefits start returning to low-income households, many recipients must now brace for new work requirements that take effect in December.

The 43-day government shutdown halted the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports more than 40 million Americans, averaging $190 per person. Since the government reopened on Nov. 12, states have been working to issue delayed November payments, and December benefits are expected to go out on schedule.

However, many SNAP users will now encounter new work requirements introduced by the Trump administration, AP reports.

When Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” in July, he broadened work rules for many adult SNAP recipients, requiring them to work, volunteer, or attend job training for at least 80 hours a month. Those who don’t meet the requirement can receive benefits for only three months within a three-year period.

Previously, these rules applied to able-bodied adults ages 18 to 54 without dependents, but the new law extends them to individuals ages 55 to 64 and to parents without children under 14. It also removes exemptions for homeless people, veterans, and young adults transitioning out of foster care, while placing tighter limits on states seeking to waive requirements in areas with limited job opportunities.

The Trump administration temporarily paused the work requirements in November, but the three-month limit on receiving SNAP benefits without meeting the new requirements will begin in December. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the new rules will reduce the average monthly SNAP rolls by roughly 2.4 million people over the next decade.

The Trump administration has shared considerations to require all SNAP recipients to reapply to combat alleged fraud and waste. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has cited alleged cases of deceased individuals and people receiving multiple benefits. It’s unclear whether she is calling for new rules or simply referring to existing recertification requirements, which already require most households to report income every 4–6 months and fully renew benefits at least once a year.

On Nov. 20, the USDA confirmed it will continue using the current verification system for SNAP recipients.

“Rates of fraud were only previously assumed, and President [Donald] Trump is doing something about it. Using standard recertification processes for households is a part of that work,” a USDA spokesperson said in a statement. “As well as ongoing analysis of State data, further regulatory work, and improved collaboration with States.”

