St. Thomas Carnival Brings Shabba Ranks, Beenie Man, Pressure And More

The 73rd Annual St. Thomas Carnival is in full swing, celebrating Caribbean food, history, culture, and one of its most significant components: music. This year’s entertainment features a multicultural, star-studded lineup that provides something for carnival-goers of all ages.

St. Thomas Carnival’s Village Nights features six free concerts at the Fort Christian Parking Lot from April 28 to May 3, 2025. The concert series kicked off with a performance by international dancehall star Shabba Ranks. Other notable artists will soon take the stage, offering a musical smorgasbord that includes reggae, soca, dancehall, and Latin-infused sounds. The lineup will consist of U.S. Virgin Islands natives Pressure Busspipe, Adam O, Th3rd, and Star Martin, who recently became the first female artist from the Virgin Islands nominated for a Caribbean Music Award.

Legendary dancehall artist Beenie Man will perform on May 1. The “Who Am I” singer visited the island earlier this year for the first time in a decade after his U.S. travel visa was reinstated following a 10-year travel ban to the U.S.

Rounding out the Caribbean musical melting pot will be the Dominican bouyon band Triple Kay, merengue artist El Blachy, and Trinidadian soca artist Voice.

The DJs will keep the party going between musical sets. Team DJ Reg and DJ Avalanche will represent the Virgin Islands, while Bronx native DJ Whutever will bring some musical flavor from the mainland.

“These annual celebrations are so special because they showcase the best of Caribbean culture and honor the shared heritage and rich traditions that unite us all,” USVI Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull said in a press release, “Our goal every year is to authentically highlight Caribbean artistry and talent for everyone experiencing the festival.”

Located approximately 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands are territories of the United States, comprising three main islands: St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas. U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico do not require a passport. Non-U.S. citizens should follow the same travel requirements as those entering the mainland United States.

