Politics by Mitti Hicks New York City Mayor Adams Requesting Pause In Corruption Case







New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ legal team is requesting a pause on his public corruption case until at least Jan. 20, the same day as President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Adams’ legal team requested the pardon two days after Trump told reporters he would consider pardoning the mayor.

“I think that he was treated pretty unfairly,” said Trump during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The president-elect also acknowledged he didn’t know the specifics of the charges Adams was facing.

Adams faces several federal charges related to soliciting bribes and illegal campaign donations from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals in exchange for political favors. The mayor is accused of accepting flight upgrades and other luxury travel perks valued at $100,000.

Federal Judge Denies Dismissal of Bribery Charges

On Dec. 17, a federal judge denied Adams’ request to dismiss a bribery charge. NBC reports that one of the favors allegedly included pushing the opening of a Turkish consulate building while Adams was still serving as Brooklyn borough president.

Adams won the Democratic primary for mayor in 2021. During this time, Mayor Adams allegedly approached the fire department commissioner about a safety inspection at a Midtown skyscraper. The Turkish government owns the building.

The mayor’s legal team argues that his actions did not amount to a quid pro quo under the law.

Judge Dale Ho disagrees.

“Ultimately, whether or not Adams used his official position as Brooklyn Borough President to exert pressure on the FDNY is a factual question for a jury to resolve,” Judge Ho ruled. This decision means Adams and his legal team will have to defend their position during his trial, set to begin April 21, two months before the mayoral primary.

In light of Judge Ho’s decision to deny the defense’s motion to dismiss the bribery charge and to advance the trial date, his legal team is now requesting that the court push back a status conference scheduled for Dec. 20 to after Jan. 20.

“In light of the Court’s opinion on the motion to dismiss Count V and the lack of specificity in that and other counts of the indictment, Mayor Adams intends to seek leave to file a motion for a bill of particulars this week,” his attorney Alex Spiro wrote. “ As a result, and because counsel for Mayor Adams is currently out of state and actively engaged on other matters, the Mayor respectfully requests that the conference be adjourned until after Jan. 20, 2025, following the filing of the government’s CIPA motion on Jan. 17, 2025, at which time scheduling will be clearer.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

“I’ve done nothing wrong. Time will prove that,” Adams said.

