(Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Education by Selena Hill New York Gov. Howard University SUNY And CUNY Schools Gov. Kathy Hochul is directing New York's public university systems to fast-track admissions.









New York is moving quickly to support students impacted by Howard University’s decision to disenroll more than 500 incoming first-year students just weeks before the start of the fall semester.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced July 27 that she has directed the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University of New York (CUNY) systems to expedite admissions for students affected by Howard’s enrollment decision, ensuring eligible New York residents have another path to begin college this fall.

The move comes after Howard University removed 502 admitted first-year students who failed to meet payment, payment plan, or financial aid reporting deadlines weeks before the Fall 2026 semester begins Aug. 17. Howard has said the action was necessary to plan for housing, financial aid, academic programs, and student support services before classes begin, reports Inside Higher Ed.

“Hundreds of students, including New Yorkers, are scrambling and scared since they’ve been disenrolled from their intended college just a few weeks before classes are set to begin,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “New York is home to the nation’s finest systems of public higher education, and we are ready to welcome these talented students with the opportunity they deserve. To every student who is worried that their educational future has been disrupted: New York is ready to support and empower you.”

Under her directive, participating SUNY and CUNY campuses with available capacity will provide expedited admissions reviews. New York residents affected by Howard’s decision will also be eligible for an $800 credit to offset the nonrefundable enrollment deposit they paid to Howard University. State officials said the effort will use existing enrollment capacity so it does not reduce opportunities for other students seeking admission.

“CUNY’s mission is to expand access to higher education for all students, not restrict it based on financial means,” CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said in a statement, according to The New York Amsterdam News. “To these students currently facing uncertainty and left in academic limbo: our doors are open, our admissions are expedited, and your dream of a college degree remains well within reach. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her vision and swift action to help these displaced students find a home in our public university system.”

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