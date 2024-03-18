New York State Police Appoints First Black Woman Captain

New York State Police appointed Trenee Young Captain for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop NYC, on March 14. She is the first Black woman to reach the rank of captain.

Young began her career with the force in 2007. Her promotion was recognized in a statement by Acting Superintendent Steven G. James, who noted her “remarkable commitment” to New York residents and her duty to keep them safe.

“I send my sincere congratulations to Captain Young on becoming the first African-American female in the history of the State Police to earn this prestigious rank,” Jame said. “Captain Young has shown remarkable commitment to serving the people of New York honorably, with dignity and the highest moral character. I have the utmost confidence that she will continue to provide excellent service to all in her new role. This is a well-deserved milestone in Captain Young’s career.”

Young also released her own statement.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be the first African-American female Captain in the history of the New York State Police,” she said. “I stand on the shoulders of those who inspired and encouraged me, those who mentored me, and those who challenged me to never give up. I am humbled by the opportunity to pave the way for those who will come behind. Leadership has been defined in different ways by many, but the underlying theme is to set an example that others want to follow.”

This is Young’s second historic appointment. Previously, she became permanently ranked as lieutenant in 2021, another first for a Black woman in the state. She is now a symbol for diverse leadership in the force, and hopes to lead by example for others pursuing their highest ambitions.

