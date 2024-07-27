History by Daniel Johnson New York State Reparations Committee Sets First Meeting The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies will have approximately a year and a half to produce a final report.









Following New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signing of a bill in December 2023 to establish a commission to study reparations for the descendants of enslaved people and New York’s broader role in the slave trade, the commission is now set to hold its first meeting.

According to Spectrum News, the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies is set to meet on July 30 at the Capitol in Albany to create an outline for their work, which will go on for approximately a year and a half.

At the conclusion of such time, the commission is expected to produce a report directly to the legislature by the close of 2025. The process is not dissimilar to the progress California has made earlier this year with its reparations study.

In New York’s case, although slavery was officially abolished in New York in 1827, there were insurance companies based in New York who would insure enslaved people.

The appointed commissioners range from experts at HBCUs to civil rights and poverty experts to faith leaders and more, all appointed by Gov. Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

As Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages told Spectrum she is excited by the group’s diversity.

“They all have a unique expertise, which is very exciting to see, that they come from different lenses, whether it’s public, private [or] academia, they all have a unique perspective to bring to the table.”

Solages is the sponsor of the bill that Gov. Hochul signed into law in December 2023, and the New York State budget for 2024 included $5 million for the study, which includes examinations of the impacts of original enslavement, segregation and Jim Crow, and present-day or ongoing racism.

Solages continued, emphasizing her belief in the commission’s ability to produce a report that can provide a starting point to redress the problems created by America’s original sin and its progeny.

“I believe they’re going to come up with a report that really highlights what we can do to really begin this healing process and to talk about how we can take apart these systems that were really created to suppress individuals in New York state,” Solages told Spectrum. “Whether it’s redlining, unfair housing policies, you know, economic practices, there are systems that exist today that we need to dismantle to ensure that we have an equitable and just New York.”

Solages, meanwhile, is hopeful about what the commission can accomplish.

“We’ve been talking about centuries upon centuries of disenfranchisement of Black Americans and so when we convene, it’s going to be historical,” Solages explained to Spectrum. “This is actually a reflection point to say that we are not our past, but our future, and that we can have a better future for all.”

