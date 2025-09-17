News by Kandiss Edwards Some New Yorkers To Receive Refund Checks Starting In Late September At the end of September, eligible residents will begin receiving funds. No application is required.







Some New Yorkers can expect a financial boost this fall.

New York is preparing to send a one-time inflation refund check to more than 8 million residents. The boon comes as part of the 2025-2026 state budget, which offers relief amid rising sales taxes and an increased cost of living. At the end of September, eligible residents will begin receiving checks, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Individuals must have filed the 2023 Form IT-201 as New York State tax residents to be eligible. Additionally, the reported income must fall within a designated threshold and the resident must not be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return.

The refunds are calculated based on 2023 income:

Single $75,000 or less $200 more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000 $150 Married filing joint $150,000 or less $400 more than $150,000, but not more than $300,000 $300 Married filing separate $75,000 or less $200 more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000 $150 Head of household $75,000 or less $200 more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000 $150 Qualifying surviving spouse $150,000 or less $400 more than $150,000, but not more than $300,000 $300

No application is required in order to receive funds. According to the state agency, checks will be mailed automatically to the address used in the most recently filed return. The funds will be staggered and arrive over the course of multiple weeks. Residents who no longer live in the state must update their tax records to ensure delivery.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the payments are a direct response to inflation’s financial burden on families. Sales tax revenues increased heavily in recent years. The steep inflationary periods have caused significant stress on the state’s residents. Fortunately, the state’s budget surplus made the refunds possible under a plan approved this year. Though amounts vary by filing status and income, the payments aim to put needed relief into New Yorkers’ pockets before winter.

New York is not the only state allocating surplus funds to its residents. In 2025, Georgians received refunds. The proposal was introduced to the Georgia legislature, House Bill 112, in 2024. Governor Brian Kemp approved the allotment.

“Because we’ve managed our state’s resources wisely, we’re again able to return money to hardworking Georgians who know how best to use it,” said Kemp. “Along with our acceleration of the largest income tax rate cut in state history, this latest refund is just one more way we’re working to support the people of our state, their families, and their businesses, because that’s not the government’s money, it’s theirs!”

