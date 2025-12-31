Business by Mitti Hicks Newark Winter Village Shines Spotlight On City’s Diversity And Small Business Revival Since launching in 2020, the Newark Winter Village has grown into one of the most anticipated holiday experiences, featuring a premier ice-skating rink, private igloos, a chance to try specialty foods that highlight Newark’s diverse culture, a holiday marketplace, and more.







When BLACK ENTERPRISE caught up with Newark first lady Linda Baraka to discuss the Newark Winter Village, she was beaming with pride about a surprise proposal happening the following day.

“It brings me so much joy,” she told BE when asked about the one feeling the village evokes five years after creating it in 2020. “Just seeing young people, having a proposal, and witnessing others come out during the holiday season brings me so much joy.”

Mrs. Baraka created the Newark Winter Village to get people outdoors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The village was also made to support small local businesses that were struggling amid the global health crisis.

Newark Winter Village

Five years later, the holiday spectacular has grown into one of the most anticipated holiday experiences, featuring a premier ice-skating rink, private igloos, a chance to try specialty foods that highlight Newark’s diverse culture, a holiday marketplace, and more.

“A lot of our small businesses were suffering during the pandemic because they rely on the employees and employers in the downtown area,” she told BE. “People weren’t coming into the office during the pandemic. Those small businesses that relied on the lunch or after-work crowds were in jeopardy of closing.”

So, Baraka decided to put a plan into action that would get people to come outside safely, while keeping businesses from closing.

Rebuilding Newark Post-Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in Newark. In 2020, approximately 16,000 Newark residents lost their jobs between February and May, according to city data. At its peak, the city’s unemployment rate rose to 19%. Those working in hospitality, social services, and retail took the biggest hit, with these sectors alone accounting for 60% of all jobs lost.

In response, the city adopted the NEWARK CARES Funding Plan to provide emergency grants to businesses with 25 or fewer employees that experienced direct revenue loss. Mrs. Baraka’s husband, Mayor Rus Baraka, also announced a two-year recovery effort that focused on revitalizing small businesses, which stimulated job growth and improved equitable development.

Since these efforts, a recent report from OpenPhone found that Newark is among the fastest-growing cities for small businesses. Ranking 16th on the list of 25, researchers analyzed business applications by county, city population growth rates, business survival rates by state, and access to small-business funding.

Newark Winter Village Spotlights The City’s Diversity Thanks To Small Businesses

Newark’s diverse culture is often overshadowed by its big sister, New York City. Still, Mrs. Baraka is on a mission to highlight the city’s rich history and unique identity with the winter village, with the help of small businesses.

“We bring our own authenticity to this holiday tradition,” said Baraka. “For example, last night we hosted a ‘Latin Night,’ we’re doing a Caribbean Night on Boxing Day […] and House Music takeovers on Wednesdays. These are little fusions that you get in Newark that you may not see in New York City.”

This inclusivity has attracted even more people to Newark’s Winter Village, allowing the holiday extravaganza to expand to include attractions such as the ice rink, bumper cars, a trackless train, and the holiday market.

As the winter village continues to expand as a holiday must-experience, Mrs. Baraka hopes that it doesn’t lose its most important quality.

“20 years from now, I hope this event doesn’t lose its sense of community. We attract a lot of people outside of Newark, but ultimately, we want people in the city to know that Newark is a holiday destination.”

Newark Winter Village will run through January 4, 2026.

