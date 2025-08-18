After Serving Newark, NJ, For 93 Years, 1st Black-Owned Auto Shop Is Closing For Good

Smitty’s Service Center, located in Newark, N.J., was the state’s first Black-owned garage, but after opening 93 years ago, the company is facing eviction after the city seized it due to the non-payment of taxes.

According to NJ.com, the auto shop, which was initially opened in the 1920s and ended up being owned by Arthur Smith Sr., is now run by his grandson, Anthony Smith. Smith has admitted that he was unable to keep up with the penalties on top of the taxes owed, roughly around half a million dollars. Now, the city will take it over, as Smith stated, he “can’t come up” with the money to keep the business from the city of Newark.

“I was behind on my taxes,” Smith said. “And I just conceded with the city. I just said, ‘You know, I can’t come up with that.’ It’s family-owned. I’m not a company operation. I’m a small entity.”

The city seized Smitty’s 13 years ago, and the eviction date is set in stone.

Arthur Sr. started working at the station in 1929. He leased the station from Standard Oil in 1932, and then he purchased it 15 years later. Fast forward 93 years, Superior Court Judge Louise Grace Spencer ordered the younger Smith to leave by Aug. 23, ending an era for the station.

The city took over the property in 2012 after it was foreclosed, but the city allowed Anthony to continue to work on the site.

“I’m supposed to be out of there by the 23rd, but I’ve got 90 years of equipment and personal belongings that I want to transfer to some place. I don’t know where to go,” he said. “I knew this was coming, but I’m trying to go out with grace and dignity.”

Invest Newark took over the lot in 2021, and although they allowed Anthony to rent the property for $500 a month, he stopped paying the rent. CEO Marcus Randolph has not determined what will replace Smitty’s, but stated he is willing to hear from the public what they may want in its place. He did not rule out another service station taking over the property.

