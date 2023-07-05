Atlanta Mourns The Loss of Prominent Business Leader Maceo A. Brown

Members of the Atlanta community are mourning the loss of Maceo A. Brown, who started the largest Black-owned and -operated security and alarm monitoring company in Georgia over three decades ago.

According to Rolling Out, Brown’s death was confirmed based on a written statement from his wife, with no cause of death revealed by the family.

“Thank you for your many words of encouragement, prayers, condolences, and expressions of love shown for my husband,” Mrs. Brown said. “I am grateful that God gave me the opportunity to share 34 years of his life.”

The successful entrepreneur started his security and monitoring company in 1990. He also started a nonprofit organization, MACEO’S Kids, that assisted aspirational youth in their quest to start and operate their own business. The acronym stands for Mentoring Aspiring CEO’s. The nonprofit was established to connect Black youth with business mentors, to give them the tools they needed to become entrepreneurs.

Based on his business acumen, the successful businessman was given numerous awards throughout his career, including being an Atlanta Business League Hall of Fame Inductee and his business winning the Corporation of the Year Award, receiving the Concerned Black Clergy of Atlanta Business of the Year Award, Atlanta Tribune’s Business Achievement Award, the Herndon Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and Invest Atlanta’s Southside Champion Award.

Brown was also appointed to the Board of Councilors for the Carter Center and recognized in Who’s Who in Black Atlanta. He was well-respected, and many wanted to hear his words and thoughts. He was often asked to deliver motivational and inspirational messages to aspiring youth, enterprising entrepreneurs, community leaders, and church congregants.

The family has released calling hours and information on ways to pay respects.

