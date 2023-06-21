Antoine Grant Is The Man Behind A $30M Black-Owned Furniture Brand

A former general manager for an online home marketplace giant acquired a $30 million furniture company.

CEO of Homethreads and former Wayfair corporate employee Antoine Grant believes he can grow the multimillion-dollar online home furniture store to a multibillion-dollar platform. In an interview with Gravy, Grant said there is a big market for home furniture. Grant commented on the growth potential of Homethreads, “This particular platform that we have, I honestly think it’s a multibillion-dollar platform.”

He told Gravy, “Most recently, I purchased a company in the home furnishing, home decor, and home improvement space.” He said about the transaction, “It’s combined a lot of passions that I’ve had over the last almost 40 years … It’s combined a lot of the work that I did as a strategy consultant.”

According to AfroTech, Homethreads brought in $30 million in revenue as of June 13, 2023. “There has been a lot of inputs that led to this point,” Grant further stated in the video interview. Grant reflected on his skillset in his journey and said, “It took years for me to get to that realization of looking into the mirror and saying, ‘Okay, this is what you’re actually good at.'” He added, “‘This is what you’ve been prepared to do. Go and take advantage of this opportunity, which matches your skill set and relationships.'”

The Los Angeles native said his path to entrepreneurship was shaped at an early age and that he had created side companies throughout his schooling from elementary to college. After college, Grant worked as a consultant advising and investing in technology companies and “on the side of business and product development.”

Before making the big venture, Grant also worked as a general manager at Wayfair. He said, “That was when I really went from being an internal strategist or part of a machine to really turning the dia; being able to see what happens interacting with customers and suppliers.”

Grant attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and continues to reach new heights throughout his storied career.