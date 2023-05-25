BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Founder Launches New Business Venture

BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® Founder Beverly Bond is keeping the celebration of Black women going with a new venture, BLACK GIRLS BOND®, a daily digital publication delivering content and amplifying visibility for women of color creating across multiple industries.

Bond’s digital community will feature content from skincare and beauty to health and wellness, fashion, business, tech, and pop-culture news. “The underrepresentation of Black women in media ownership contributes to a scarcity of diverse experiences and perspectives of Black women across digital and broadcast mediums,” Bond said.

“Having personally witnessed the substantial impact that representation can make, I am thrilled to inaugurate a digital media publication that provides a daily trove of informative and aspirational content that caters to the multifaceted lifestyles of our readers, providing them with the resources necessary to forge balanced and fulfilling lives,” she continued.

Other features will include:

Digital covers

Fashion spreads

Profiles of game-changing women

Coverage of the Black Hollywood scene and all things in the entertainment business will feature Black representation on and off-screen. Not to mention monthly features on Black Girl Magic in diverse fields will be put on full display on the “More Black, More Beautiful” recurring cover issue.

“As we launch BLACK GIRLS BOND®, we’re joining an escalating wave of voices that are magnifying the need for Black-owned and Black women-owned media. I feel humbled and privileged to be among those leading this critical evolution,” Bond said.

Women of color will be able to get their weekly horoscope fix from BLACK GIRLS BOND®. The publication will also help women create a vibe with monthly playlists and podcasts. Podcasts include, Bread & Bond, where women will talk about their journeys over dinner and Who Rocks Next?, will feature emerging talent.

We’re excited to see the continued evolution of the Black Girls Rock brand and Beverly Bond still making waves in the industry.