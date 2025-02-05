Sports by Kandiss Edwards NFL ‘Chooses Love’ And Will No Longer Display ‘End Racism’ Message The NFL will no longer display them message "End Racism" in its end-zone during the Super Bowl.







The New York Times reported that the NFL is changing its on-field messaging from “End Racism” to “Choose Love” for Super Bowl LIX.

The 2025 Super Bowl is less than one week away. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles at the New Orleans Caesars Dome. Since 2021, the NFL has stenciled “End Racism” in the end zone. This year, the organization is opting for a softer message for its Inspire Change initiative.

On Feb. 4, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy spoke about the departure, noting that the Super Bowl’s messaging often reflects the tone of the country at any particular moment.

“The Super Bowl is often a snapshot in time, and the NFL is in a unique position to capture and lift the imagination of the country,” McCarthy confirmed to NBC News.

McCarthy noted some of the previous messages that adorned the field.

“Teams have used on the field this year ‘Vote,’ ‘End Racism,’ ‘Stop Hate,’ and ‘Choose Love.’ This is part of the NFL’s Inspire Change,” he said.

The messaging change could be attributed to the federal government’s legal attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

The “Protecting Civil Rights and Expanding Individual Opportunity” executive order issued by the Trump administration “directs all departments and agencies to take strong action to end private sector DEI discrimination, including civil compliance investigations.”

Though the NFL denies the change is due to the policy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NBC News that the organization is careful to comply with federal law.

“Our policies have been designed to be well within the law, well within the practice,” Goodell said at the press conference. “There are no quotas in our system. This is about opening that funnel and bringing the best talent into the NFL.”

The commissioner also doubled down on the NFL’s commitment to advocating for a diverse workforce.

“We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League, and we’re going to continue those efforts because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better,” Goodell said.

The change in message is also attributed to the recent tragedies that have befallen the U.S., especially in New Orleans. On Jan. 1, the city was the target of a domestic terrorist attack that killed 15 people. The city is working with the local government of New Orleans and the federal government to ensure the city is safe for tourists and attendees.

“The U.S. Secret Service has been on the ground for days, working in close collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, as well as the NFL, to implement a comprehensive security plan,” said U.S. Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi.

