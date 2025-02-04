NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says DEI Policies Are Going Nowhere

'We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League.'

Bucking the trend of companies canceling Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts across the country, the National Football League (NFL) is staying with the diversity hiring efforts it has implemented in recent years.

According to NFL.com, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently doubled down on the league’s promotion of diversity despite President Donald Trump’s mandate against it in a recent executive order. During a press conference leading up to this season’s Super Bowl championship, the commissioner stated that he doesn’t believe the NFL’s policies to promote diversity conflict with Trump’s administration banning diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the federal government.

“Our policies have been designed to be well within the law and the practice,” Goodell told the media. “There are no quotas in our system. This is about opening that funnel and bringing the best talent into the NFL.”

“We also believe we are doing the right thing for the NFL, and our policies are consistent with the current administration and the last administration.”

The NFL implemented the Rooney Rule in 2003, which emphasized team owners interviewing minority candidates for open executive and coaching positions in a league with a majority of Black players but nearly non-existent managerial positions for people of color. The rule was named after Dan Rooney, an owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the chairman of the Workplace Diversity Committee, which has since been renamed the Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.

The Associated Press reported in January 2024 that the NFL employed six Black coaches, along with three other minority coaches, to produce the most minority head coaches in one season (nine).

The 2023 Racial and Gender Report Card from Lapchick’s Institute stated that 66.7% of NFL players are minorities, with 53.5% being Black.

“We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League, and we’re going to continue those efforts because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better. So, we’re not in this because it’s a trend to get in or a trend to get out of it. As I said previously, our efforts are fundamental in attracting the best possible talent into the National Football League, both on and off the field. And we see that. We see how it’s benefited the National Football League. And so, I think we’ll continue those efforts. I think it also clearly reflects our fan base, our communities, and our players.”

