News by Sharelle Burt Roger Goodell Says NFL's Relationship With Jay-Z Won't Change Amid Sexual Assault Allegation







NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the rape allegation against hip-hop mogul Jay-Z will not affect the relationship between the league and Roc Nation, Associated Press reports.

After the league’s winter meetings ended on Dec. 11, Goodell took questions from reporters.

“We’re aware of the allegations and Jay-Z’s robust response to that, and we know the litigation is happening now, so from our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them, including preparations for the next Super Bowl,” he said. “I think they’re getting incredibly comfortable with not just the Super Bowl but other events that they’ve advised us on and helped us.”

His statement comes just days after a bombshell lawsuit was dropped by lawyer Tony Buzbee on Dec. 8, claiming the Roc-A-Fella Records founder sexually assaulted a then-13-year-old girl at an awards show after-party in 2000 alongside disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Shortly after he was named in the lawsuit, the 24-time Grammy Award winner released a statement, calling the allegations “idiotic” and “heinous in nature” from Roc Nation’s social media account.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!” he wrote. “Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

The NFL and Roc Nation have worked together since 2019, putting on massive Super Bowl performances and social activism events. Fellow hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9. where the entertainment company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers.

“They’ve been great partners, and they’ve provided a lot of value for us,” Goodell said.

Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé, is also set to perform at halftime on Christmas Day during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game.

A number of people on social media have called on Goodell to end the relationship. However, since Jay-Z owns and operates as a league partner, some are perceiving the continued partnership as special treatment.

