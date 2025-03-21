News by Mary Spiller Ngolo Kanté Builds $5 Million Hospital In Mali Kanté said that the state-of-the-art hospital would focus on helping underserved children.







French international soccer player N’Golo Kanté is supporting his ancestral home country with a $5 million development. Kanté has financed the creation of a cutting-edge, high-end medical facility in Bamako, Mali.

In the past, Kanté has expressed his mission to continue assisting impoverished families through improving healthcare institutions for children. The former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder now plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, and he’s using his success to further his commitment.

The UEFA Champions League winner was born in Paris, but both of Kanté’s parents are Malian. He stated that he has always felt deeply connected to Mali, and the 33-year-old soccer player was even named after Mali’s emperor, Ngolo Diarra.

According to Business Day, Kante earns around $25 million from his Saudi Arabian midfielder position. Still, he has shown that he is deeply committed to starting initiatives that support areas that need it.

His reputation as a UEFA Champion is followed by his recent philanthropic efforts to better the world by giving back to the world around him.



Kanté’s most recent hospital project has received considerable support from his soccer fans and Mali natives. They’ve taken to social media to call it a tribute to his devotion to service outside of soccer.

Beneath a Facebook post announcing the new hospital project, one user wrote, “Mali is so proud of you, N’golo Kante, as well as we Africans as a whole. Kudos to you, the true son of the soil, for your help.”

Another added, “He is good not only on the pitch but has got a golden heart. His genuine heart will make him remembered from generation to generation.”

Kanté is often hailed as a maestro in the midfield and has had an impressive soccer career thus far. Kanté won the Premier League with Leicester City and Chelsea, the UEFA Champions League when he was with Chelsea, and the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.



The former Leicester City player now plays at Al-Ittihad.

