Nia Long Memoir Promises 'Truth And Transparency'

Celebrated actress and Hollywood mainstay Nia Long will publish her memoir with 13A, an imprint of Gallery Books, according to ESSENCE.

The book is said to chronicle Long’s decades-spanning career, motherhood, and activism, and will feature untold stories from the 52-year-old actress. “I am thrilled to have found a home for my memoir at Gallery and 13A,” Long said. “My steps to finding divine purpose have been thoughtful and intentional. For better or worse, you will find truth and transparency in the storytelling, sprinkled with 90s nostalgia.”

The New York native has kept a pretty low profile when it comes to her private life; however, a highly-publicized split from her ex-fiancé and former Boston Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka, led Long to be more vocal about her children as well as her life away from the silver screen.

Reprising her role as Jordan Armstrong for The Best Man: The Final Chapters as well as playing opposite Eddie Murphy in Our People, Long has proven that she has true staying power in an industry that is known for discarding women as they age. After three decades, audiences are still buying everything Nia Long is selling; chances are her memoir will be no different.

“Nia Long’s life has unfolded on screen, right before our eyes, from Boyz n the Hood to Love Jones and beyond,” Charles Suitt, Publisher of 13A said. “Yet there is just something so relatable about her. She is a trailblazer who is all about action. We are looking forward to her telling her truth, as only Nia can.”

13A is an imprint of Simon & Schuster, and named for the amendment that abolished slavery. The imprint focuses on “publishing the leading Black voices in sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and other areas,” according to Yahoo News. Sports journalist, Stephen A. Smith‘s upcoming memoir, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, will also be published through 13A later this year.