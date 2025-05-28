Women by Kandiss Edwards Nicci Gilbert Apologizes To Tory Lanez And Says He ‘Deserves A Fair Trial’ The singer said she should have reserved judgement.







Nicci Gilbert, RandB singer in the 90s group Brownstone, apologized to Tory Lanez for her rush to judgement.

Gilbert apologized to Lanez in an interview on BHigh TV on YouTube. The singer expressed her regrets for her quick judgments about the case where Lanez was found guilty. Gilbert says her initial shock at the allegations led her to “jump on” the “shame on him bandwagon.”

“I made a post because I was just so disgusted by what I heard. And I should know better because I have heard plenty of shit about me that’s not true,” Gilbert said.

As there are many internet rumors claiming new evidence Gilbert would like to take accountability for her word. She believes allegedly new evidence that has not yet been released, proves her previous opinions were formed without complete information. Furthermore, Gilbert openly suggested Lanez should receive a new day in court.

“I want to say this. If there was evidence that was suppressed. If there was any possibility that Tory did not do this, that man deserves a retrial.”

Gilbert used her own experience as a reason to reserve judgement. In 2022, the singer filed suit against the popular Starz show P–Valley. The Say It singer claimed the writers of the show are guilty of copyright infringement. Gilbert believes the show is a derivative of her stage play Soul Kittens Cabaret. Thus, Lionsgate is liable for theft of her intellectual property. Gilbert believes the inclusion of an inherited strip-club plotline, amongst other factors, amounted to theft by Lionsgate, Stars. As a result, she took the entertainment company to court.

In 2023, the singer filed for summary judgement opting out of a traditional jury trial. She revealed in her Nights With Nicci Youtube show that case was dismissed. Subsequently, She t was ordered to pay $600,000 in attorney’s fees to Lionsgate. Some question Gilbert’s motives for speaking about the attention-grabbing case. The playwright, however, is ignoring the uproar and stands by her position.

In a response to the backlash, Gilbert went live on WIRF YouTube channel to say “I stand on my apology to Tory Lanez.”

Gilbert says her “intellectual conversation” with BHigh TV is an example of resisting “group think.” The singer states, she was not present at the time of the incident and as such she should have reserved judgement.

