Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill Nichole Pointdujour And Valeisha Butterfield Team Up To Empower Entrepreneurs To Get ‘In The Room Where Deals Are Done’ The upcoming event aims to connect entrepreneurs with influential leaders and turn networking into opportunity.







The right introduction can open a door, change a career trajectory, or put a business on the path to close a major deal. That’s why former Wall Street executive Nichole Pointdujour is hosting “In The Room: Where The Deals Are Done,” a curated networking experience designed to bring executives, investors, and entrepreneurs to the same table.

The event will take place on Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Prime on Peachtree in Atlanta. It is sponsored by JPMorgan Chase and Truist and powered by The Master Connector Agency, the strategic consultancy and event production company that Pointdujour launched in 2024 after spending 21 years in the financial industry. She left corporate America and founded the agency to create opportunities for entrepreneurs and business leaders to build meaningful relationships. Her business offers curated events, programs, courses, and consulting, alongside her book, The Master Connector.

Organizers anticipate 250 guests for an evening featuring structured networking, networking bingo, and a live conversation with featured guest Valeisha Butterfield, who was recently appointed CEO and executive director of Guitar Center Music Foundation. Prior to her appointment last month, Butterfield served as deputy director of public affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce during the Obama administration, the co-president of The Recording Academy, and vice president of Partnerships & Engagement at Google. After stepping down from the tech giant in 2024, she launched SEED, an innovation agency and entertainment media platform. During her fireside chat with Pointdujour, Butterfield will share lessons from her expansive career spanning government, technology, and the music industry.

“Valeisha has spent her career in the rooms most people only read about,” said Pointdujour in a statement shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “On October 15, we’re bringing that access to Atlanta, so our guests leave with relationships that pick up the phone.”

A graduate and board director at Clark Atlanta University, Butterfield will also talk about access, influence, and navigating professional spaces where relationships can shape opportunities.

Hosted by Pointdujour in partnership with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the gathering will focus on helping entrepreneurs gain access to decision-makers, industry leaders, and potential investors. Rather than leaving connections to chance, the event is designed to bring attendees together intentionally.

“I don’t host events. I build rooms where deals get done,” said Pointdujour.

For Pointdujour, the event also represents an extension of her own entrepreneurial journey — translating years of corporate experience and relationship-building into a business focused on connecting people across industries. Details and tickets are available on The Master Connector Agency’s official event page.

RELATED CONTENT: Valeisha Butterfield Jones Makes Major Boss Moves With New Appointment at Google