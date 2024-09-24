by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Nick Cannon, ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Fans, State Farm Arena Donate $25K To Rich Homie Quan’s Family Nick Cannon: 'A brother like Rich Homie Quan is somebody who is truly worth all of our tears because he put on for us.'







Atlanta recording artist Rich Homie Quan died on Sept. 5. During a tour stop in Atlanta, multi-hyphenate Nick Cannon and fans of his Wild ‘N Out show donated $25,000 to the dead rapper’s family.

According to Rolling Stone, the Masked Singer host and his crew did a show at The State Farm Arena where they acknowledged the death of the rapper during the event. Fans raised $10,000 for the family of Dequantes Devontay Lamar AKA Rich Homie Quan. Cannon matched that amount with another $10,000, and the State Farm Arena added an additional $5,000 to total $25,000. The comedy show took place on Sept. 19.

“A brother like Rich Homie Quan is somebody who is truly worth all of our tears because he put on for us,” Cannon said while on stage at the show. “Every time we had him on the show, every time he was a part of this tour, he rocked. He went crazy.”

Quan performed on Wild ‘N Out several times over the years, including seasons six and 20. Cannon stated in the video that the rapper was supposed to be at that performance.

Billboard reported that Quan’s father, Corey Lamar gave some words about his son.

“From the day I met Quan and I held him, my life changed,” he said. “I knew failure was not an option. But little did Quan know, he pushed me to be a dad, a role model, and to be an example as what a man should be. Built upon integrity, morals, and values.”

On Sept. 17, a memorial was held for the late rapper at World Changers Church International in South Fulton, Georgia.

According to Complex, Sept. 17 was officially declared Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day by lawmakers in Atlanta. He was pronounced dead after being discovered unresponsive in his home.

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Exposes Why His Private Parts Are Insured For $10 Million