News by Kandiss Edwards Shannon Sharpe Does Not Want Beef With Nicki Minaj Or The Barbs Shannon Sharpe diverted from sports talk on his podcast "Night Cap" to apologize to Nicki Minaj over a perceived slight.







Shannon Sharpe quickly apologized to rap icon Nicki Minaj after becoming a topic on her new Banned From NO verse.

On an episode of Sharpe’s sports podcast, Night Cap with Chad Ochocinco, he said he had no issue with Minaj.

Sharpe explained he was once videoed saying, “Nicki Who?,” in response to a fan asking if the Grammy-winning rapper would appear on Club Shay Shay, Sharpe’s interview podcast.

The host explained said he was dismissing the thought of having conservative commentator Nikki Haley on his show.

“I used to go back and forth with people. I was talking about Nikki Haley,” Sharpe clarified. “Nikki Haley said, ‘It’s really great for everybody of Black America,’ and I was like …‘When has it ever been great?'”

Sharpe gave an open invitation to the PinkPrint rapper to join him on Club Shay Shay anytime. Furthermore, he insisted that he was not so “arrogant” that he would not know the rapper or her accomplishments.

“Nicki, I was not trying to be disrespectful. Of course, I know who you are. I would be remiss to say that I thought you knew who I was or that you knew anything about Club Shay Shay. I’m not that arrogant. Nicki, I apologize. I meant no disrespect. You’ll always have an open invitation if you ever want to come sit down and have a conversation. Even if you just want to have a private conversation on the phone or something. It won’t go any further between you and I.”

The verse on Lil Wayne’s new song Banned From No is seen by some as a mild jab.

“Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop / If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharpe,” Minaj rapped.

Still, as Minaj is known to engage in public disputes, Shannon decided he did not want beef.

