Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nicki Minaj’s Husband, a Registered Sex Offender, Asks Judge If He Can Travel Overseas For World Tour Nicki Minaj's husband, a registered sex offender, is asking a judge to let him travel overseas to assist with "childcare" during the rapper's world tour.









Nicki Minaj’s husband, who is currently on probation, is asking a judge to travel overseas to assist with “childcare” during the rapper’s world tour.

Kenneth Petty’s lawyer recently filed documents requesting to “travel out of the country with his family for his wife’s tour and her professional purposes,” Radar Online reports. The filing lists how “necessary” Petty and Minaj think it is for him to accompany her on the European leg of her tour and assist with tasks such as childcare.

“The anticipated travel schedule begins on April 17, 2024, and continues periodically to July 14, 2024,” the filing, first shared by Meghann Cuniff, states. “The travel schedule calls for travel to several countries including Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Romania.”

New tonight: Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is asking a federal judge for permission to travel internationally for the Pink Friday 2 World tour.



He's currently on probation out of Los Angeles federal court for failing to register as a sex offender. pic.twitter.com/8sPynYfaPI — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) April 16, 2024

Petty’s lawyer also noted the support the convicted felon has received from his probation officer, who was notified about his travel request application. The request comes after Petty wrapped up a 120-day house arrest sentence for violating his probation by threatening Cardi B’s husband Offset last year.

Petty’s legal woes stem from a first-degree rape charge he received as a teenager against a woman named Jennifer Hough. He was able to reach a plea deal that got the charge reduced to attempted rape.

After serving four years in prison, Petty was ordered to register as a sex offender. When he married Minaj in 2019 and relocated to California, he was charged for failing to register as a sex offender. He was ordered to serve three years of probation and complete his registration as a sex offender in California.

Minaj’s husband’s criminal record doesn’t stop there. Petty also served time after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree for killing Lamont Robinson in 2002. He reached a plea deal after initially being charged with second-degree murder during a 2006 trial.

After serving his time, Petty was able to reconnect with Minaj, briefly a high school sweetheart, in 2018.

RELATED CONTENT: Nicki Minaj And Husband Kenneth Petty Must Pay Security Guard $500K