Nicki Minaj’s Social Media Engagement Inflated By Thousands Of Bots, Study Finds

A new report claims thousands of bots have amplified right-leaning tweets from Nicki Minaj on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

A new report has uncovered a sophisticated network of bots amplifying posts from the MAGA-aligned rapper on X, formerly known as Twitter, Politico reported. The analysis, conducted by disinformation-tracking firm Cyabra, identified more than 18,000 coordinated accounts allegedly boosting Minaj’s posts and manipulating the platform’s algorithm to expand their reach.

The analysis, which examined social media activity between Nov. 11 and Dec. 28, offers insight into how Minaj raked up millions of views on the social platform and positioned herself as a high-profile figure embraced by the White House.

In recent months, her sharp right-leaning critiques of figures like Gavin Newsom and Don Lemon have drawn millions of views and heavy amplification from far-right influencers on X. Now, the new report sheds light on where much of that engagement is originating.

”We don’t really see a lot of high volume, high impact orchestration of bad and fake actors within that intersection of the geopolitically driven and music culture,” said Dan Brahmy, the CEO and founder of Cyabra. “It is scarce in our field to see the combination of the bad and the fake online world with the entertainment world.”