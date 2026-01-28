Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nicki Minaj Calls Herself Trump’s ‘No. 1 Fan’, Says Backlash ‘Motivates Me To Support Him More’ Nicki Minaj further affirms her support for President Donald Trump, dubbing herself the president’s "No. 1 fan."







Nicki Minaj is fully backing President Donald Trump, dubbing herself the President’s “No. 1 fan” and dismissing critics of her political stance.

The platinum-selling rapper took center stage at Trump’s Accounts Summit on Jan. 28, joining Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and others to promote the program’s tax-deferred retirement accounts for children, the NY Post reports. While there, Minaj spoke alongside Trump, reaffirming her support for the president and his administration despite facing backlash.

“I am probably the president’s number one fan. That’s not going to change,” Minaj said in a clip shared online. “And the hate or what people have to say does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. We won’t let them get away with bullying him. God is protecting him.”

Minaj has faced criticism in recent months for becoming increasingly vocal about her political views, moving from criticizing Trump’s immigration policies to praising his leadership. In November, the ‘Super Bass’ rapper made a surprise appearance at the United Nations, backing the Trump administration’s call to end faith-based persecution in Nigeria—a claim the Nigerian government disputes. The following month, she discussed faith and politics with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

In her latest effort supporting Trump, Minaj is reportedly pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts for her fans’ newborns, part of a program the administration plans to launch this year. Her contributions could total between $150,000 and $300,000, sources say. She is expected to make the announcement alongside Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz, who has cultivated a close relationship with Minaj as the administration’s “celebrity whisperer.”

“I absolutely love my Barbz,” Minaj said in a statement, referencing her fanbase. “I want to see them bring healthy and successful children into the world. Becoming a mother was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I want others to experience the same joy my son has brought into my life.”

“I know raising a child can be expensive and challenging at times, so I’m committed to doing whatever I can to support them,” she added.

The new program provides $1,000 from the Treasury Department to children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, to start their own accounts. Parents and employers can contribute up to $5,000 and $2,500 per year, respectively, until the child turns 18, with funds not accessible until then. Minaj hopes her contributions will help boost the next generation’s financial literacy.

“This program will benefit everyone, decreasing the gap for future prosperity between children who traditionally aren’t born with a full bank account & children who are,” Minaj said. “I believe it will have the most profound impact on urban communities, which often face greater financial challenges. It’s an excellent way to educate kids on the value of investing, saving, and managing money responsibly.”

