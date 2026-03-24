Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Nicki Minaj Sued For Failing To Pay $275K In Outstanding ‘Pink Friday 2’ Concert Bills The company says it has not been paid for $275,000 in show production costs.







Nicki Minaj is facing a new lawsuit over unpaid bills from her Pink Friday 2 album rollout and accompanying concerts.

According to the legal filing obtained by TMZ, the “Red Ruby da Sleeze” rapper is accused by 24/7 Productions of failing to pay back production costs to 24/7 Productions, which helped her promote the album.

The production company has sued both Minaj and her Pink Friday Productions. It claims to have provided live entertainment production services for Minaj starting with her performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Minaj utilized their services again the next year, leading to the funding discrepancy. 24/7 Productions also says it helped with her concerts at the Jingle Ball amid her release of Pink Friday 2 that December. Although Minaj’s team approved logistical budgets for the shows, including audio, lighting, and on-site management, the company said it never received the back payment for the expenses.

24/7 Productions claims it fronted the costs to put the shows on, paying more than $275,000. It expected Minaj to pay following the event, especially as the Trump supporter reportedly made $650,000 from her Jingle Ball gigs.

Before taking the matter to court, 24/7 Productions reportedly tried to reason with Minaj’s team about settling the balance only to receive vague answers from her management.

This not the first time Minaj has dealt with legal drama surrounding her finances. In January, she settled a debt for over half a million dollars to keep her $20 million mansion in Los Angeles. She paid off the debt before a California judge ordered a forced sale of the property to cover the sum.

24/7 Productions is suing the rapper for breach of contract, and seeks to recover the money plus damages.

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