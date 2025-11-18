Nicki Minaj Working With Trump Administration Against Alleged Christian Persecution In Nigeria

Nicki Minaj will address the United Nations Nov. 18 in collaboration with the Trump administration on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

A Time reporter broke the news on Nov. 16 in an X post, which Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz confirmed with a retweet. He described Minaj as “not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice.”

He added, “I’m grateful she’s leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I look forward to standing with her as we discuss the steps the president and his administration are taking to end the persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters.”

The “Anaconda” rapper followed up in a separate tweet confirming her participation in the effort and expressing her gratitude to take part in an “opportunity of this magnitude.”

“The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose,” she added, referencing her loyal fanbase.

Minaj’s work with the Trump administration comes days after she responded to one of Trump’s Truth Social posts, where he condemned the Nigerian government for failing to prevent the alleged plight of Nigerian Christians.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude,” Minaj wrote on X. “We live in a country where we can freely worship God … Thank you to the president & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian.”

Minaj’s latest social media moves are the latest to raise debate over her potential support for the Trump administration and the MAGA movement. Although she has not confirmed her political affiliations, the rapper is facing online criticism for her perceived alignment with the president.

RELATED CONTENT: Nicki Minaj is Officially a Comic Book Character