Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father In Hit-And-Run Wants Rapper Deposed in $150 Million Lawsuit

A man being sued by Nicki Minaj’s mother after he struck and killed the recording artist’s father is asking that the rapper be deposed in the case. He is requesting that she discuss the allegations of abuse she levied against him in earlier recordings by the Queens-bred rapper.

According to RadarOnline, Charles Polevich, who was sentenced to a year in jail back in August 2022, wants to bring Minaj and her past lyrics describing her father, Robert Maraj, as being abusive to the lawsuit filed against him by Carol Maraj. Polevich is being sued because he killed Robert in February 2021 after striking him in a hit-and-run accident on Long Island, NY.

Before Polevich was given his sentence, Carol filed a $150 million civil lawsuit accusing the man of driving recklessly when he killed Robert.

Carol’s attorney, Ben Crump, stated, “Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting [Robert], but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help. Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”

The lawsuit states that Carol was deprived of Robert’s “services, society, comfort, companionship and consortium of her husband.”

In response to the lawsuit, Charles’ lawyer said, “My client empathizes with the family. The court will determine whether there was negligence and the degrees of negligence. The $150 million amount seems to be over the top.” Charles also accused Robert of being “reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street.”

In the newly filed motion, Charles’ attorney said that after Carol was deposed in December 2023, she did not mention any domestic abuse except to acknowledge that her daughter made the claims.

“The deposition involves questions wherein the issue of domestic abuse is discussed. [Carol] acknowledges that statements related to the topic of domestic abuse were made by” Nicki, “but [Carol] does not offer meaningful responses regarding the veracity of the statements made” by the rapper.

He said the claims made by Minaj in regards to the alleged domestic abuse are directly relevant to her mother’s claims in her lawsuit. Charles said Nicki “has knowledge and information that is material and necessary to defend the claims set forth in this action.” Due to that reason, he said he should be permitted to depose Minaj.

He said the statements made by the “Chun-Li” rapper of alleged domestic abuse are directly relevant to Carol’s claims in her lawsuit.

Polevich pleaded guilty to two felony charges for fleeing the scene after the accident, failing to report the incident, and tampering with physical evidence. Polevich’s license was suspended for six months and ordered to pay $5,000.