Technology by Sharelle B. McNair Nigerian Drone Startup Shines After Receiving $11M Investment From U.S. Tech Billionaire New investments provide possibilities to Black tech founders who understand local terrain as well as the operational requirements and regulatory environments needed to succeed.







Nigerian drone startup Terra Industries has received an $11.8 million investment from American tech billionaire Joe Lonsdale, a move that signals major interest in Africa’s defense technology space, Business Insider Africa reports.

The Abuja-based startup, founded in 2024 by Nathan Nwachuku and Maxwell Maduka, designs and manufactures long and mid-range drones, autonomous sentry towers, and uncrewed ground vehicles.

Collectively, the startup focuses on home-based innovation as a majority of Terra’s designing, building, and system production takes place in Africa.

Nwachuku feels it’s time for the world to zone in on how the continent is building, and the funding comes right on time.

“Africa is industrializing faster than any other region, with new mines, refineries, and power plants emerging every month,” he said. “But none of that progress will matter if we don’t solve the continent’s greatest Achilles’ heel, which is insecurity and terrorism.”

Lonsdale, co-founder of data integration company Palantir, issued the funding through his venture firm 8VC, in collaboration with defense-focused partner Alex Moore.

Other companies listed as angel investors include Valor Equity Partners, Lux Capital, and SV Angel, companies known for working with the autonomous defense technology space before officials at the Pentagon caught wind of it, according to Drone XL.

Silicon Valley investors have also invested in Anduril, turning it into a $30 billion empire, the funding puts African startups in the forefront among others in Europe and Asia as security concerns have increased in West Africa. Terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda are gaining ground in African territory through access to territory between Mali and Nigeria.

As a result, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) declared a state of emergency across the region.

With Terra announcing funds will be used to expand its manufacturing reach and advance its cross-border security and counter-terrorism operations, the investment positions Terra as a leader in African technological advancements and the urgent security demands.

As threats arise, mining companies, energy producers, and governments are often seeking autonomous surveillance and perimeter defense systems that can cover robust areas without the limitations of conventional security forces.

The startup already provides security solutions for infrastructure assets across the continent, valued at almost $11 billion, including gold and lithium mining operations in Ghana and Nigerian hydropower facilities. New investments provide possibilities to Black tech founders who understand the local terrain as well as the operational requirements and regulatory environments needed to succeed.

RELATED CONTENT: Netherlands To Repatriate ‘Benin Bronzes’ To Nigeria, Returning Artifacts To Rightful Home