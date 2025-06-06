André 3000 Welcomes Newborns To The World With A Surprise Concert

OutKast’s André 3000 surprised some newborns and their mothers with an impromptu concert at Atlanta’s Grady Hospital. The rapper and musician played the flute and then posed for photos with fans.

Grady Hospital shared a photo of the artist posing with the mothers and babies on social media.

“Grady moms and babies were treated to their pop-up flute concert by the legendary André Benjamin – right here in our halls. Sounded like serenity in the key of #ATL,” the post said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grady Health System (@gradyhealth)

“This is the most Atlanta thing I’ve ever seen,” one commenter wrote.

Days earlier, the rapper, whose real name is André Benjamin, surprised fans with a pop-up concert in a parking lot near Metro-Mart on Metropolitan Parkway. The musician performed songs from his 2023 instrumental flute album, New Blue Sun.

Big Boi, one-half of the OutKast duo, along with other members of the rap collective Dungeon Family, were also present for the impromptu performance.

Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, posted a photo of the duo with the caption “Saxxx & Stacks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Boi (@bigboi)

Fans filled the comments section with requests for a reunion tour. In an interview with The Guardian, Benjamin discussed his friendship with Patton and the future of the hip-hop duo he co-founded three decades ago.

“Like all relationships, it’s a chemistry thing. Sometimes, you need a new formula to keep things fresh. He’s been one of my closest friends since before we made our first raps. I can’t rule out anything or predict what will happen in the future. I don’t know where the ride is taking me.”

The longtime friends and bandmates will gather in November for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside other iconic figures such as Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella.

Earlier this year, André 3000 attended the Met Gala wearing an eye-catching backpack modeled after a Steinway Model S baby grand piano. The 30-pound piece was made from foam and plywood. This show-stopping accessory served as an announcement. On his way to the Met Gala, the multi-hyphenate musician released his latest musical project, 7 Piano Sketches.

Where will Three Stacks appear next? Will he play the flute or the piano, or will he drop some bars? We’re not sure — but we know it’ll be magical.

RELATED CONTENT: Byron Allen’s ‘Comics Unleashed’ To Fill CBS’ Late Night Slot

