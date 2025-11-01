Outkast, MUNDIAL Drop Football Shirt Honoring The 25th Anniversary Of ‘Stankonia’ Album Release

To celebrate the Atlanta group’s 25th anniversary of the “Stankonia” album, MUNDIAL magazine has announced that it has collaborated with OutKast to release the group’s first football shirt.

The publication also acknowledged the group’s upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and previewed the black shirt, featuring the United States flag on the left and their logo on the right. The group’s name is centered on the shirt, featuring one of their most famous lines, “Forever Eva (from their hit single, ‘Ms. Jackson’), in a scripted font, directly below their name. The album’s cover art featured a black-and-white U.S. flag with group members Big Boi and André 3000 posing in front of it. It was released Oct. 31, 2000.

“We are extremely excited to announce that we have collaborated with OutKast to release their first-ever official football shirt. A celebration of their induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the 25th anniversary of the genre-bending funk-ascending Stankonia album, we’ve put together a blacked-out classic shirt with nods and hints to the album, the city of Atlanta, and, of course, MUNDIAL throughout. The capsule also includes a banging tee, college-adjacent long sleeve, and a hoody to keep you warm all winter. Out now. Bosh.”

On the back of the shirt, the No. 25 is the uniform number, with the album title as the featured name, and the stars are arranged vertically. There is also a hoodie (featuring “so fresh” on one sleeve and “so clean” on the other), a long-sleeve shirt, and a short-sleeve T-shirt on sale.

The hip-hop group will be honored Nov. 8 in a televised ceremony, live from the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles.

Another legendary hip-hop group, Salt-N-Pepa, is also being recognized that night for their significant contributions to the music industry, as is rock legend Chubby Checker and songwriter-producer Thom Bell, who helped shape the Philly sound alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

