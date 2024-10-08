Nike To Release Deion Sanders’ Air Diamond Turf Max ’96

A Nike sneaker that NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders wore while playing with the Atlanta Falcons is returning to stores in November.

According to Footwear News, Nike is releasing the sneakers “Coach Prime” ran his plays in during his time with the NFL team (1989-1993): the Nike Air DT Max ’96. The shoe’s colorway matches the Falcons’ uniform colors.

Deion Sanders has some new “Atlanta Falcons” Nike Air DT Max ‘96’s coming soon ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/u0gyqppl54 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 7, 2024

With the rerelease of the popular Air DT Max ’96, the most recent ones match the colors of the Colorado Buffaloes football team that Coach Prime heads.

The footwear is expected to arrive at retailers in November when fans and sneakerheads can purchase it for $170. Coach Prime wore a different colorway of the Nike Air DT Max ’96 when he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys in the 90s. They were his third signature sneaker with Nike and were released in 1996. Last year, shortly after signing with Colorado, Coach Prime announced that he re-signed with the sports apparel giant. He left Nike in 2017 after being disappointed that the brand did not adequately compensate him for designing his own shoe. At the time, he vowed to never work with them again. According to Complex, the Nike Air Diamond Turf debuted in 1993. There were follow-up versions of the original: the Air Diamond Turf 2, which came out in 1994, and the Diamond Turf Max ’96, which was released two years later. In 1997, the Air Diamond Turf 4 went on sale, and then the last in the series, the Air Diamond Turf 5, debuted in 1998. The University of Colorado has had an exclusive contract with Nike since 1995. In the contract Sanders signed after leaving Jackson State University after three successful seasons, he is required to wear Nike gear supplied by the sneaker company.

RELATED CONTENT: Deion Sanders Partners With BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages