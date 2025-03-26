Entertainment by Sharelle Burt National Independent Talent Organization Launches ‘Pay Her Respect’ Day With American Music Fairness Act Endorsement Hundreds of Grammy-Award winning artists have already been outspoken about passing the bill including Lil’ Jon and Boyz II Men.







Nonprofit organization National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) officially launched “Pay Her Respect” day, on the late Aretha Franklin’s birthday, while endorsing the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA), guaranteeing musical artists are paid fairly when songs are played on the radio, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The bipartisan legislation would put corporate radio broadcasters in the same realm as other music streaming platforms that already dish out royalties. The United States is the only democratic country in the world that currently does not compensate artists in such a way.

For what would have been Franklin’s 81st birthday, March 25, NITO launched the national day of action to commemorate the late Queen of Soul, who was never paid for her version of the hit song “Respect,” despite being played millions of times on the radio when it was released in 1967, becoming a feminist anthem amid the rise of the second feminist movement in the 1970s. NITO’s executive director, Nathaniel Marro, said the bill makes him think about all the artists struggling to make ends meet from their art that is supposed to support them. “When I think about the importance of this act, I think of all the hard-working musicians who have struggled to make a living and how this bill could get them to a place of stability,” he said.

“The middle class should be an attainable goal for all musicians and songwriters, not some distant reality. Passing this bill would get us one step closer.”

In honor of Aretha Franklin’s birthday, @NITO_live is standing in support of the American Music Fairness Act, demanding AM/FM radio to pay performance royalties. Today and every day, we fight for #AMFA and the fair compensation of all artists. pic.twitter.com/xFHnZjs5gN — SoundExchange (@SoundExchange) March 25, 2025

According to Hypebot, U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) re-introduced the legislation in early 2025. Collaborative efforts with Reps. Darrell Issa (R-CA) and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) led to the bill being brought forth to the Senate floor.

While fans and musicians are being encouraged to send letters to their Congress members to push support for AMFA, hundreds of Grammy-winning artists have already been outspoken about passing the bill, including Lil Jon and Boyz II Men. Group members Shawn Stockman, Wanyá Morris, and Nathan Morris visited Washington, D.C. to discuss the bill, even posing with House Speaker Mike Johnson following the meeting.

I truly enjoyed hosting @BoyzIIMen during their visit to the Capitol today. Since the band’s formation in 1985, these guys have

sold over 60 million albums and created a large part of the soundtrack of our lives. Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman have still got it! pic.twitter.com/0IBX836Ygv — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 14, 2025

The Recording Academy’s 2025 Best New Artist winner, Chappell Roan, made headlines for calling out record labels for failing to pay their artists livable wages. “Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you — but do you got us?” she said during her Grammy acceptance speech, met with applause.

