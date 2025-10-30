For the First Time In 35 Years, No Rap Songs Hit Top 40 On Billboard’s Hot 100

Yes, you’ve read that correctly. There are no rap songs listed in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This has not occurred since 1990, when Cold Chillin’ Records artist Biz Markie reached No. 29 in February 1990 with “Just a Friend.” That placement marked the beginning of a successful streak of a rap song staying in the Top 40 for 35 years, eight months, and three weeks.

Kendrick Lamar’s song “Luther,” which features SZA, ends the streak after the song fell off the chart after coming in at No. 38 the previous week.

The surprising feat is attributed to recent changes in the Billboard Hot 100’s ranking system. When the media outlet categorizes descending songs as recurrent, they are removed from the chart. This occurs when songs exceed particular chart durations while also falling below thresholds recently updated by Billboard. In the case of “Luther,” the track had fallen below the No. 25 spot after being on the Hot 100 for 46 years.

Outside of no other hip-hop songs making enough noise to move the needle on the chart, pop star Taylor Swift may be partly to blame. All 12 songs on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, are listed in the top 40.

Although there are several hip-hop songs on the latest chart, the highest one was YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Shot Callin,” which came close at No. 44. Cardi B’s “Safe” (featuring Kehlani) was next at No. 48. BigXthaPlug’s “Hell at Night” (featuring Ella Langley) came in at No. 49.

According to incoming week’s chart, that streak of no hip-hop songs in the Top 40 on the Hot 100 list will be extended to two week: “Shot Callin” moves up one spot to No. 43.

RELATED CONTENT: Missouri Rep. Raychel Proudie Announces State Senate Bid Focused On St. Louis County