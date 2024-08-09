Noah Lyles Overcomes COVID-19 To Win Bronze In 200-Meter At 2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles defeated the odds to take home the Bronze medal for Team USA during the 200-meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lyles tested positive for COVID on August 6, but by August 8, he was competing in the 200-meter sprint, ultimately walking away with a Bronze medal. The U.S. Track and Field athlete did admit that the virus impacted his performance during the race, noting that he experienced a significant bout of coughing the night before the race.

“I was quite light-headed after that race,” said Lyles, who was wheeled off the track in a wheelchair after struggling to catch his breath after the end of the race. “Shortness of breath, [and] chest pain, but after a while, I could catch my breath and get my wits about me.”

He added, “It definitely affected my performance. I’ve had to take a lot of breaks… I was coughing through the night. I’m more proud of myself than anything, coming out here to get a bronze with COVID.”

Despite being diagnosed with COVID, Lyles still started off the race in great spirits, coming out and energizing the crowd ahead of the 200-meter sprint.

“I already had a bunch of energy,” he said. “This is by far the best day I’ve felt out of the last three days. Still not 100%, but closer to 90 to 95%.”

Lyles, who has been dubbed the fastest man in the world, has been vocal about his struggles with asthma and other health ailments throughout the years, using his 2024 Paris Olympics journey to inspire others.

“I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and Depression,” he wrote in a post shared on X following his gold win. “But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become. Why Not You!”

First I want to thank God for getting me through this entire Olympics! Second I want to congratulate @LetsileTebogo3 @kenny_bednarek and everyone else on an amazing Olympic 200m final. Finally I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages. I believe this will be the end of… pic.twitter.com/sfKOpLljAS — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) August 9, 2024

Previously, Lyles won gold during the 100-meter sprint last week. Following this week’s race, he admitted that he thought his Olympics was over, noting that he would not be competing during the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

