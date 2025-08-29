Money by Ahsan Washington ICYMI: 19 Nonprofits To Donate To On National Black Giving Day This idea was started by Ebonie Johnson Cooper.







National Black Giving Day or Give 8/28 is when people come together to support organizations that help communities. Ebonie Johnson Cooper started this idea from the Young, Black & Giving Back Institute in 2018.

Cooper wanted to do something about how many small Black-led groups in the U.S. don’t get the funding they need. Since then, National Black Giving Day has raised a million dollars for projects that make a difference in people’s lives. The choice of Aug. 28 is no accident. It’s a day that holds a lot of importance in history.

National Black Giving Day directs resources where they’re needed to organizations that truly support communities. If you want to be a part of that, head to Give828.org, where nonprofits get to take part in prize challenges and matching dollars.

100 Black Men of America

The 100 Black Men of America works to beef up access to education and economic chances by offering a range of programs, including mentorship, education, health and wellness initiatives, economic development projects and leadership training. All these efforts are geared toward helping people in these communities reach their potential.

How to Donate: 100blackmen.org

Black AIDS Institute

In 1999, the institute was established with a mission to bring an end to the HIV/AIDS epidemic that was disproportionately affecting communities.

The Black AIDS Institute provides education about HIV, advocates for those affected and offers support services.

How to Donate: blackaids.org

Keep A Child Alive

Co-founded by Alicia Keys, the organization makes a difference in the lives of children and families affected by HIV/AIDS by giving them access to healthcare and support.

How to Donate: keepachildalive.org

Minority AIDS Project

The Minority AIDS Project has been tackling the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Black and Latino communities since its inception in 1985. At the heart of its mission is a vital goal—to educate people about HIV, provide them with access to testing and offer needed support services to those affected.

How to Donate: minorityaidsproject.org

Heal Los Angeles Foundation

The Heal Los Angeles Foundation has been a source of hope for kids in Los Angeles neighborhoods since 2016. The foundation aims to give kids a chance by providing essentials such as books, computers for school, healthy food, and resources to turn to when they need help.

How to Donate: heallafdn.com

Washington Area Women’s Foundation

Dedicated to transforming the lives of low-income women and girls in Washington, D.C, the foundation offers support and resources to organizations that work tirelessly to make a positive (and permanent) impact.

How to Donate: wawf.org

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation fights for the rights and dignity of people. It runs various campaigns to bring attention to issues, gets people excited about making a difference, and pushes for changes in laws that affect their communities.

How to Donate: blacklivesmatter.com

Black Trans Advocacy Coalition

The Black Trans Advocacy Coalition lifts up and fights for the rights of transgender individuals. It offers a range of support services to address inequities of Black trans individuals.

How to Donate: blacktrans.org



Black Youth Project 100 (BYP100)

The Black Youth Project 100 is a group of Black activists fighting for fairness and equality for all Black people. To get there, the BYP100 speaks out on important issues, brings people together to make change, and teaches young leaders how to make a difference.

How to Donate: byp100.org

Black Women’s Health Imperative

This one-of-a-kind organization, focused solely on improving the health and wellness of Black women and girls, is driven by a powerful mission: to advocate for policies that support the health of women and girls and to provide them with the education and resources they need to thrive.

How to Donate: bwhi.org

Black Voters Matter

Black Voters Matter gives a voice to marginalized communities through initiatives such as educating people about voting rights and encouraging them to participate in the voting process.

How to Donate: blackvotersmatterfund.org

Black Women’s Blueprint

Black Women’s Blueprint fights for the rights of women and girls. It provides support through advocacy, education, and community-building.

How to Donate: blackwomensblueprint.org

Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI)

The Black Alliance for Immigration is dedicated to empowering immigrants and refugees. BAJI works to bring change through a combination of advocacy, community organizing, and leadership development to build a voice for those it serves.

How to Donate: baji.org

Black Church Food Security Network

The Black Church Food Security Network creates partnerships that give people access to food by connecting churches with farmers. The network is working to build a self-sufficient food system.

How to Donate: blackchurchfoodsecurity.net

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMz8w9sMgbf/?igsh=N3JmZTFjYjcwdG1w

Black Futures Lab

The Black Futures Lab is all about creating a level playing field by amplifying voices in politics. The Lab digs deep into issues, pushes for policies that make a difference, and brings people together to drive change and build a fairer world.

How to Donate: blackfutureslab.org

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN6sbrpjEvW/?igsh=MTB6N2RwN2hlaThoYw==

Black Mamas Matter Alliance

The Black Mamas Matter Alliance fights for the rights of mothers, specifically when it comes to their health. The Alliance works tirelessly to close the gaps in care that lead to unfavorable outcomes for Black women versus their white counterparts. By pushing for change, it hopes to create an equitable system for all mothers.

How to Donate: blackmamasmatter.org

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN0wXgn2oxL/?igsh=OWU0dXV5ZWNxYzFv

National Black Food & Justice Alliance

The National Black Food and Justice Alliance focuses on helping Black communities become more self-sufficient in three areas: the ability to grow and produce their food, having fair access to and control over land and being able to make their own choices without interference.

How to Donate: blackfoodjustice.org

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNx3y1a3h2V/?igsh=NDRjNWJpZ3N5eXph

Black Economic Alliance Foundation

The Black Economic Alliance Foundation is dedicated to helping Black Americans get ahead economically by studying the issues coming up with policies and providing training to help people get jobs.

How to Donate: foundation.blackeconomicalliance.org/donate/

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLqVypYxLZm/?igsh=Y2hmazgwaHhmZmw4

The Loveland Foundation

The Loveland Foundation offers scholarships for therapy to women and girls, a needed resource given the importance of well-being in our lives. By making therapy more accessible, the foundation aims to support those who may be struggling to find the help they need.

How to Donate: thelovelandfoundation.org

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKR1QwSziUg/?igsh=aHh3aWE1ZzdpMndu

RELATED CONTENT: Future Physicians Find Support From ‘Black Girl White Coat’